202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 5 children killed in…

5 children killed in Maryland crash tearfully remembered

By Dick Uliano February 5, 2019 9:43 pm 02/05/2019 09:43pm
23 Shares

MORNINGSIDE, Md. — Brokenhearted parents, grandparents, great grandparents and children gathered at sunset to pray and release bouquets of colorful balloons to remember five children — all related — who were killed in a Saturday morning single-car crash.

“We are a family, 100 percent. We’re going to stay that way. Our angels are going to look over us at all times,” one woman, who described herself as a great aunt, told the mourners. “I want them here. I will miss them. I will miss their little, funny ways,” she said.

Paris Dixon, 5, and London Dixon, 8, of Bowie; Rickelle Ricks, 6, Zion Beard, 14, of D.C., and Damari Herald, 15, of D.C., were killed when the SUV they were riding in ran off U.S. 301 northbound in Bowie before 5 a.m. Saturday. Police say the children were not properly restrained and were thrown from the vehicle when it struck trees.

Two adults were hurt — the driver Dominique Taylor, 32, of Bowie, who is the mother of two of the children and front-seat passenger Cornell Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill. A family member said Simon remains in critical condition while Taylor is recovering.

“Look to the person next you … and just give them a big hug … and tell them ‘I love you,'” Pastor Barry Wade of Body of Christ Christian Church of Capitol Heights told mourners.

“Dear Lord,” Wade prayed, “hope is in high demand, hope is in need, comfort us today, show us the way.”

Family members shared brief remembrances of the five lives cut short. Then, as the sun faded on an unusually warm winter day, mourners let go of strings tied to colorful balloons that rose into the gathering darkness of the sky.

Ricardo Ricks, grandfather of Rickelle, remembered aloud the time he and his young granddaughter went to see the lights at the National Zoo this past Christmas, followed by an ice show.

“Time is a luxury,” said Ricks. “We all have a start time and we all have an end time but most importantly is how we live in the meantime.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
5 children killed bowie car crash Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity deaths
2019 local deaths of note
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Today in History: Feb. 8
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
Remembering Penny Marshall