Driver charged in crash that killed 6, including 5 children, in Bowie

A 32-year-old mother has been indicted in an accident in Bowie, Maryland, that killed six people — including five children, two of which were hers.

Dominique Taylor, 32, has been charged with six counts of vehicular manslaughter and six counts of vehicular homicide under the influence in the accident in the predawn hours of Feb. 2, when her SUV veered off Route 301 near Pointer Ridge Drive, in Bowie, and crashed into a tree.

She’s facing up to 60 years in prison, said Aisha Braveboy, the state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, Tuesday afternoon.

Braveboy said that Taylor’s blood alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit.

Two of the children killed — London Dixon, 8, and Paris Dixon, 5 — were Taylor’s. Rickelle Ricks, 6; Zion Beard, 14, and Damari Herald, 15, all of D.C., were also killed. Braveboy said the children were not wearing seat belts and all five were thrown from the vehicle upon impact. She added that the three children who weren’t Taylor’s were related to her.

Cornell Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill, died Feb. 18 of his injuries. Braveboy described him as a friend of Taylor’s. Taylor was treated and released.

“I went to the funeral,” Braveboy said, describing the pictures and stuffed animals at the closed-casket funeral. … “But even within all that tragedy we have to do our job. We have to seek justice. …

“We know no one intends to kill anyone.” That said, she added, “We plan to move forward in this case.”

Braveboy said she didn’t know whether Taylor had been arrested yet.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

