18-year-old dies in Fort Washington shooting

By Rick Massimo April 8, 2019 8:24 am 04/08/2019 08:24am
A teenager is dead after a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland, Sunday night.

The Prince George’s County police said they were called to Buchanan Drive, near the Fort Washington Forest Elementary School, at around 10:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She died on the scene.

Officers are still working to find out exactly what happened.

Topics:
crime fatal shooting fort washington Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News rick massimo
