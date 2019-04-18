18-year-old dies in Fort Washington shooting

The shooting happened near the Fort Washington Forest Elementary School at around 10:30 p.m.

A teenager is dead after a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland, Sunday night.

The Prince George’s County police said they were called to Buchanan Drive, near the Fort Washington Forest Elementary School, at around 10:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She died on the scene.

Officers are still working to find out exactly what happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.