1 dead in Hyattsville shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland that claimed the life of a woman near the Prince George's Plaza Metro station.

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Hyattsville, Maryland near the Prince George’s Plaza Metro station, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Belcrest Road. Police found the woman with trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police are still investigating the incident.

