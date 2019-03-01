202
1 dead in Hyattsville shooting

By Rob Woodfork March 12, 2019 10:14 pm 03/12/2019 10:14pm
A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Hyattsville, Maryland near the Prince George’s Plaza Metro station, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Belcrest Road. Police found the woman with trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police are still investigating the incident.

