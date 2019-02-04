Elementary school helps students cope after Bowie crash kills 5 kids

Northview Elementary School is offering grief counseling following Saturday's crash along U.S. 301 in Bowie, Maryland, that killed two of its students and three other children.

Five-year-old Paris Dixon and her sister, 8-year-old London, were students at the school.

The girls’ mother, 32-year-old Dominique R. Taylor, was driving along U.S. 301 when their 2005 Chrysler Pacifica crashed, hitting multiple trees, Maryland State Police said.

The two sisters, as well as 6-year-old Rickelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Damari Herald, were all thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said it appeared they weren’t properly restrained.

Taylor and a front-seat passenger, 23-year-old Cornell D. Simon of Oxon Hill, survived.

On Facebook, a grandparent of the children, Sarita Herald, posted, “Our family is experiencing loss like no other. We need your prayers for comfort, peace, strength and stability at this time.”

