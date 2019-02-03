202
Md. man killed in…

Md. man killed in Olney crash

By Jack Moore February 3, 2019 10:22 am 02/03/2019 10:22am
WASHINGTON — A man died early Sunday morning after his car crashed into a utility pole in Olney, Maryland.

Authorities say Bradley Nolan Watts, 38, of Olney, was driving north on Bowie Mill Road approaching Cashell Road when his 2007 Toyota Corolla left the road and struck a utility pole at about 2:46 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County police said.

Watts died at the scene of the crash.

Police said they are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the collision reconstruction unit at (240) 773-6620.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

Topics:
Bradley Nolan Watts fatal crash Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News olney
