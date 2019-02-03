Md. man killed in Olney crash

Bradley Nolan Watts, 38, of Olney, was driving north on Bowie Mill Road approaching Cashell Road when his 2007 Toyota Corolla left the road and struck the utility pole at about 2:46 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County police said.

WASHINGTON — A man died early Sunday morning after his car crashed into a utility pole in Olney, Maryland.

Authorities say Bradley Nolan Watts, 38, of Olney, was driving north on Bowie Mill Road approaching Cashell Road when his 2007 Toyota Corolla left the road and struck a utility pole at about 2:46 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County police said.

Watts died at the scene of the crash.

Police said they are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the collision reconstruction unit at (240) 773-6620.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.