Person held after fire in Bowie house

WASHINGTON — One person was held in connection to a house fire in Prince George’s County that hurt one firefighter.

It happened in the 2900 block of Brierdale Lane in Bowie, Maryland, on Saturday just after 7 p.m.

PGFD battling house fire on Brierdale Lane in Bowie. @PGFDPIO says that @BowiePDNews has requested fire Investigators speak with a person they are detaining and that the cause is undetermined. pic.twitter.com/OtDqB7ygdw — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) January 27, 2019

The fire spread to both the attic and the second-floor, and the inside of the house deteriorated rapidly, which caused the evacuation of all firefighters who were inside. One firefighter was taken to the burn unit for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Fire officials estimate the damage at $200,000.

The residents of the house are all accounted for, Prince George’s County Fire EMS spokesman Mark Brady said.

The person held is an 18-year-old man who police said will undergo a mental evaluation, NBC Washington reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shortly before firefighters responded to the house fire, an unrelated fire broke out at a recycling center in Cheverly.

Below is the area where it happened.

