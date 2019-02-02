2 victims identified in fatal Md. crash

Early Sunday's collision in Seat Pleasant killed 3-year-old Grecia Sanchez Cruz and 25-year-old Brenda Merlot, both of Lanham. A third occupant was also killed but has yet to be identified.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County, Maryland, police are investigating what caused a fatal collision Sunday morning in Seat Pleasant.

The accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Glen Willow Drive killed 3-year-old Grecia Sanchez Cruz and 25-year-old Brenda Merlot, both of Lanham. A third occupant was also killed but has yet to be identified, pending family notification.

A fourth person in the car was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their car was traveling southbound on King just before 4 a.m. when it veered off the highway near Glen Willow, hit an embankment and then overturned. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. None appeared to be wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Prince George’s police at 301-731-4422. You can also contact Crime Solvers online or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

