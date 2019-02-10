Weekend crashes in Maryland leave 4 dead, 1 injured

Four people died in two separate car crashes overnight in Maryland. The first happened Saturday night on the Interstate 495, while the second was in Capitol Heights early Sunday.

WASHINGTON — Four people are dead and another seriously injured after two separate car crashes in Maryland from Saturday evening into Sunday.

Three people died when a car hit an embankment off Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Capitol Heights around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The car was driving southbound near Glen Willow Drive when it veered off the highway, Prince George’s County police said.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was seriously injured but is expected to survive. Their names had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

The southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway was closed for almost seven hours while police investigated the crash.

A second crash on Saturday evening left one person dead on the Capital Beltway near Rockville Pike.

Maryland State Police said two cars were traveling east on the Inner Loop around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, when one driver lost control and crashed into the other vehicle.

There were no other injuries associated with that crash.

