Prince George’s Co. details resources for needy workers during shutdown

The county has set up a website with a growing list of community resources, as more local agencies step forward to ease the burden.

LARGO, Md. — The shutdown is beginning to bite for thousands of workers and contractors in the area who are set to miss a paycheck, and Prince George’s County has set up a website for those who will be in need of help.

“Our citizens will be able to see a list of all of our community resources, which we expect to grow,” said Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County executive.

Among the latest agencies offering help is the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, which is suspending water service shutoffs and waiving late fees in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

The United Way of the National Capital Area also announced the launch of its Emergency Assistance Fund, which will provide additional money to nonprofits that provide food and housing. The United Way says those groups are facing increasing demand during the shutdown.

Prince George’s Community College is offering accommodations and grants for affected students, while Prince George’s County Public Schools announced a new fund had been established to give hot meals to students who don’t have money for them.

Alsobrooks also encouraged able residents to make donations to the funds through the county website.

