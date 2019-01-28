PHOTOS: Feds with side businesses network and showcase their wares

Sunday afternoon, some federal and contract workers gathered to showcase their side businesses that ranged from jewelry sales, baked goods and realty services. See photos.

ACCOCEEK, Md. — Federal employees are returning to work soon after a 35-day partial government shutdown. It’ll be longer before some contractors get back to their jobs. Sunday afternoon, some federal and contract workers gathered to showcase their side businesses that ranged from jewelry sales, baked goods and realty services.

Organizer Lisa Jones thought about holding an event for one small business, which turned into another idea.

“But then I thought: Oh, I could just get the clubhouse and [host] a bunch of businesses,” Jones said.

So she reached out to some neighbors and friends. One was Candeth Gravette. She and her husband James own Clifton Cleaners, which has a pickup and delivery service.

“We know a lot of people that have been off work, and I’m pretty sure they want to look nice and presentable…we wanted to make sure that we were able to help get people started and get back to work,” Gravette told WTOP.

Karen Gaughan, who works for the IRS, is an author who also sells Arbonne, “a botanically-based nutrition, skincare, bath and body line.”

Amy Kardell also took part in Sunday’s marketplace. She workers for the Department of Homeland Security as a professor at the National Intelligence University. Kardell sells Beautycounter beauty products on the side.

She told WTOP she had savings to help cover her mortgage during this latest shutdown. And her business income also helped with other expenses.

“It’s really set me into a place and a mindset that I have to figure out how to make it without the federal government at some point, because 35 years ago, people trusted that their federal jobs would always be there. I don’t think we have that confidence anymore,” Kardell said.

One businesses owner, who was one of the vendors selling jewelry, told WTOP she is a government contract worker and won’t be back to work until contractors are called to return—with no backpay to cushion the effects of the shutdown. She didn’t want to be identified, but said she’s a single mother with two boys, and they’ll have to seek help from a local church to get food so they can eat.

Among the bakers featured at the marketplace were Jaqi Wright and Nikki Howard, the sisters of Furlough Cheesecake, who were featured on The Ellen Show during the shutdown and were awarded $20,000, which the sisters will pour into their business once the funds arrive.

Wright and Howard have been in business for a few weeks but have their minds on the future.

“It’s here to stay now,” Wright said.

“That’s right, Furlough Cheesecake isn’t going anywhere,” Howard added.

