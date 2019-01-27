With federal workers still in need, Anne Arundel Co. church holds grocery giveaway

Calvary Chapel International Worship Center in Severn, Maryland, is on a mission to help federal workers impacted by the shutdown and held a grocery giveaway and served hot meals Sunday. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Calvary Chapel International Worship Center in Severn, Maryland, is on a mission to help federal workers impacted by the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. While the shutdown ended Friday, federal workers are still in need and the church reached out to help Sunday with a grocery giveaway and hot meals.

Richard Kronner and his wife, Mary, run the food ministry. “We have to proclaim our faith and do something about it and help these people,” said Kronner.

Chris, who declined to give his last name and identified himself as a member of the Coast Guard, was one of those workers who came out. He said he and his wife volunteered feeding others before sitting down for a hot meal themselves.

“There’s been a lot of support from all directions: churches, local businesses. It’s good to know the community supports us and has our back,” Chris said.

Armin Armallosa and his family have also been struggling to make ends meet since he was furloughed. “I was just trying to Google where I could get relief and found out this church was helping out,” Armallosa said.

Calvary Chapel and their weekly meals and grocery giveaway has helped Armallosa during a time of financial instability, he said. “Real people, real church. They’re supporting loving neighbors.”

It’s a mission Kronner hopes will leave a lasting impact. “If you haven’t been where they have been, you’re not going to know what it’s like,” she said.

The church will continue to provide meals and groceries for community members every Tuesday at 4 p.m.

