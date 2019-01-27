202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » With federal workers still…

With federal workers still in need, Anne Arundel Co. church holds grocery giveaway

By Melissa Howell January 27, 2019 1:18 pm 01/27/2019 01:18pm
3 Shares

Calvary Chapel International Worship Center in Severn, Maryland, is on a mission to help federal workers impacted by the shutdown and held a grocery giveaway and served hot meals Sunday. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Calvary Chapel International Worship Center in Severn, Maryland, is on a mission to help federal workers impacted by the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. While the shutdown ended Friday, federal workers are still in need and the church reached out to help Sunday with a grocery giveaway and hot meals.

Richard Kronner and his wife, Mary, run the food ministry. “We have to proclaim our faith and do something about it and help these people,” said Kronner.

Chris, who declined to give his last name and identified himself as a member of the Coast Guard, was one of those workers who came out. He said he and his wife volunteered feeding others before sitting down for a hot meal themselves.

“There’s been a lot of support from all directions: churches, local businesses. It’s good to know the community supports us and has our back,” Chris said.

Armin Armallosa and his family have also been struggling to make ends meet since he was furloughed. “I was just trying to Google where I could get relief and found out this church was helping out,” Armallosa said.

Calvary Chapel and their weekly meals and grocery giveaway has helped Armallosa during a time of financial instability, he said. “Real people, real church. They’re supporting loving neighbors.”

It’s a mission Kronner hopes will leave a lasting impact. “If you haven’t been where they have been, you’re not going to know what it’s like,” she said.

The church will continue to provide meals and groceries for community members every Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Calvary Chapel International Worship Center grocery giveaway Latest News Local News Maryland News Melissa Howell severn shutdown
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Today in History: Jan. 29
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods