2nd suspect arrested in Prince George’s Co. shooting that killed 2

Police arrested 19-year-old Deven Wright, of Suitland, on charges of first- and second-degree murder, assault and other related charges. Another suspect was arrested last week.

WASHINGTON — A second suspect in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, shooting that killed two men has been arrested.

Deven Wright, 19, of Suitland, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder, assault and other related charges, Prince George’s County police said Wednesday.

Police arrested another suspect, 27-year-old Sean Davis Jr., of Accokeek, last week.

Around 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive in Clinton, Maryland. They found Shaquan Chambers, 19, outside wounded by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

At around 7:10 p.m., Robert Glasco, 19, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested Glasco and Chambers were among two groups of people who knew each other and had met for a drug transaction on nearby Sweden Road. The two groups fired on each other.

Davis and Wright conspired to set up the deal, and they planned on robbing the people involved in the drug transaction, police said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.