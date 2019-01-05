Police arrest suspect in Prince George’s Co. shooting that killed 2

Sean Davis Jr., 27, of Accokeek, was arrested in connection to the killing of 19-year-old Robert Glasco, of Capitol Heights, and 19-year-old Shaquan Chambers, of Clinton.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed two men in Clinton, Maryland.

Sean Davis Jr., 27, of Accokeek, was arrested in connection to the killing of 19-year-old Robert Glasco, of Capitol Heights, and 19-year-old Shaquan Chambers, of Clinton.

On Thursday around 7:05 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive. They found Chambers, who was shot, outside and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

At around 7:10 p.m, police said that Glasco arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, a news release said.

Police said that preliminary investigation showed that Glasco and Chambers were among two groups of people who knew each other and met for a drug transaction on nearby Sweden Road. The two groups fired on each other.

Davis set up the deal and planned on robbing the people involved in the the drug transaction, police said.

“The apparent motive is robbery,” Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a news conference on Friday.

Davis was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder, and other related charges.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 301-772-4925.

