2 killed in Prince George’s County shooting

The victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police are working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive.

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive in Clinton, Maryland.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive.

UPDATE: The two victims from the Surratts Village Drive scene have been pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive. No further details at this time. https://t.co/YfEUjXhR1U — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 4, 2019

Anyone with information should call 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.