2 killed in Prince George’s County shooting

By Abigail Constantino January 3, 2019 10:53 pm 01/03/2019 10:53pm
WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive in Clinton, Maryland.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-411-8477.

