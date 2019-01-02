2 killed in Prince George’s County shooting

The victims were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police are working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive.
WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday night.
It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Surratts Village Drive in Clinton, Maryland.
Anyone with information should call 1-866-411-8477.
Below is a map of the area where it happened.
