Police ID 2 men killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting

By Rob Woodfork January 31, 2019 3:10 pm 01/31/2019 03:10pm
WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police have identified two men who were killed in a shooting in Bladensburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening.

Police identified the two men as 23-year-old Jonathan Contreras, of Bowie, and 24-year-old Varney Batener Jr., of Hyattsville.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of 57th Avenue near Emerson Street just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting, police said.

One man was suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk outside of a car, and the other man was inside the car, said Bladensburg police deputy chief Capt. Tyrone Collington

Both men died on the way to the hospital, Collington said.

Prince George’s County police are now investigating the shooting. There’s no word yet on suspects or a motive.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

Topics:
bladensburg shooting crime Local News Maryland News Prince George's County crime Prince George's County, MD News
