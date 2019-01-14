202.5
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 14-year-old girl arrested for…

14-year-old girl arrested for emailing threats to Maryland schools

By Dick Uliano January 2, 2019 10:35 pm 01/02/2019 10:35pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday for making threats against two high schools and a middle school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

The girl confessed to writing a series of emails containing threats against Bladensburg High School, Parkdale High School and William Wirt Middle School. Police concede the student didn’t have the means to carry out her threats, but her emails struck fear among hundreds of parents and students, and required a robust public safety response.

The girl is facing charges, including making threats of mass violence and electronic threats mailed to a minor. Police are still investigating why she sent the threats.

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski said threatening mass violence is no prank, and the girl’s emails frightened the public after word spread on social media.

Police also boosted security at all three schools.

“We conducted a search of this juvenile’s home and we seized all of her computer equipment,” Stawinski said in a statement. “The repercussions of making threats such as these are real and should be sobering to any young person … A threat is a threat and it will be dealt with accordingly based on the fear that they generate in the community.”

Police also said one of the girl’s emails included obscene photos, drawing an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute obscene matter.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Bladensburg High School crime emails Local News Maryland News minor Parkdale High School Prince George's County, MD News teenage girl threats William Wirt Middle School
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Local stories to follow in 2019

High-profile court proceedings, statewide elections in Virginia that could cement Democrats’ power in the commonwealth and a major Metro construction project that could snarl your commute. They’re just some of the biggest stories WTOP is tracking heading into 2019.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500