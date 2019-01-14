14-year-old girl arrested for emailing threats to Maryland schools

The girl confessed to writing a series of emails containing threats against Bladensburg High School, Parkdale High School and William Wirt Middle School.

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday for making threats against two high schools and a middle school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

The girl confessed to writing a series of emails containing threats against Bladensburg High School, Parkdale High School and William Wirt Middle School. Police concede the student didn’t have the means to carry out her threats, but her emails struck fear among hundreds of parents and students, and required a robust public safety response.

The girl is facing charges, including making threats of mass violence and electronic threats mailed to a minor. Police are still investigating why she sent the threats.

Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski said threatening mass violence is no prank, and the girl’s emails frightened the public after word spread on social media.

Police also boosted security at all three schools.

“We conducted a search of this juvenile’s home and we seized all of her computer equipment,” Stawinski said in a statement. “The repercussions of making threats such as these are real and should be sobering to any young person … A threat is a threat and it will be dealt with accordingly based on the fear that they generate in the community.”

Police also said one of the girl’s emails included obscene photos, drawing an additional charge of possession with intent to distribute obscene matter.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.