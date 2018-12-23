202.5
Md. house fire leaves five displaced before Christmas

By Madeleine Simon December 23, 2018 8:59 pm 12/23/2018 08:59pm
WASHINGTON — One person is injured and five people are displaced just two days before Christmas after a house fire in Prince George’s County Sunday.

Just before 6 p.m., Fire and EMS extinguished the fire on the first floor and attic of the singe family home in the 8100 block of Riggs Road in Adelphi.

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Officials say the Red Cross National Capital Region will assist two of the five renters who were displaced by the fire. The other three home owners are making their own arrangements, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

adelphi house fire Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Red Cross in the National Capital Region
