DC man dead after crashing into tree in Brandywine

Police say Albert Clark Jr., 47, of Northeast, was driving a dump truck on Cedarville Road in Brandywine when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree around 9:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is dead following a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday morning.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cellphone or go to pgcrimesolvers.com.

