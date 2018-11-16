Pr. George’s Co. officer accused of paying prostitute for sex in cruiser

A Prince George's County officer has been suspended. A D.C. officer also is under investigation.

WASHINGTON — Two local police officers are caught up in a misconduct investigation involving a prostitute in the District.

The investigation started Saturday after an officer with the police department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was accused of paying a prostitute for sex in Northeast D.C., according to NBC Washington.

The officer was off-duty at the time.

However, it happened inside his marked police cruiser, investigators said.

That officer has been suspended as the investigation continues.

An officer with the D.C. police department is also accused of misconduct in connection with the same investigation.

The D.C. department will not elaborate on the specific allegations against its officer, but it does say that the officer involved will not be allowed to interact with the public until the investigation is completed.

Both officers are subjects in a criminal investigation led by the D.C. police, and they are also being investigated by their respective internal affairs divisions.

The last few weeks have been difficult for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

In late October, an officer with the department was indicted on rape charges, accused of forcing a driver to perform oral sex during a traffic stop.

Another officer was suspended earlier this month following reports that the officer demanded money from drivers in exchange for leniency with traffic violations.

