Prince George’s Co. cop indicted in traffic stop rape case

WASHINGTON — A Prince George’s County police officer accused of forcing a driver to perform oral sex during a traffic stop earlier this month has been indicted on rape charges, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney said Friday.

Officer Ryan Macklin, conducted a traffic stop in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Oct. 11 at around 1 a.m. Macklin took the female driver’s license and tried to grope her, according to police.

Macklin ordered her to drive behind a store, where he forced her to perform oral sex. He then told the victim he wanted to engage in sexual intercourse. Police said a witness arrived and Macklin left the scene in his patrol car.

“The fact that this uniformed officer, who took an oath to protect and serve his community, used his police powers to intimidate and attack a defenseless woman is not only unlawful, but it violates the trust of this community as well as the trust of the hundreds of men and women in uniform who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said Friday in a statement.

Macklin has been indicted on first- and second-degree rape charge, misconduct in office and related charges. He is also charged with being a law enforcement officer engaging in sexual contact with a person in custody. The law against such activity took effect Oct. 1., and the offense carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

