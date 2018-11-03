3 Md. men face murder charges after fatal Laurel shooting in October

The trio are said to be connected to the fatal October shooting of 19-year-old Hassan Lucky of Laurel, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested and charged three Maryland men in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Laurel.

Dream Edwards, 20, of Laurel; Abdul Kandeh, 18, of Laurel; and Ramon Bowman, 18, of Glen Burnie were all charged with first-degree murder and other related charges, Prince George’s County police said.

The trio are said to be connected to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Hassan Lucky, also of Laurel.

On the afternoon of Oct. 24, police said, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road. There, they found Lucky on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said the fatal shooting was part of an ongoing dispute between Lucky and the suspects.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to call detectives at 301-772-4925. To leave an anonymous tip, call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.