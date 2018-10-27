2 killed in Prince George’s County shooting

The bodies of two adult males were found at about 4:30 p.m. in Prince George's County police on Friday.

WASHINGTON — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Prince George’s County home in the Riverdale, Maryland neighborhood.

The bodies of two adult males were found Friday on the property of a home in the 5700 block of Eastpine Drive. Prince George’s County Police received reports of the shooting at about 4:30 p.m.

One of the victims was found dead inside the single family home, and another was shot and killed outside of the home, police said. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the Maryland shooting was not a random crime, but detectives are still searching for a motive.

