202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. officer charged with…

Md. officer charged with raping woman after traffic stop due in court

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP October 17, 2018 7:34 am 10/17/2018 07:34am
Share
Officer Ryan Macklin, a six-year-veteran, is charged with the rape of woman after a traffic stop. (Getty/Prince George's County Police)

WASHINGTON — The Prince George’s County police officer charged with raping a woman after a Maryland traffic stop is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

Related Stories

Officer 1st Class Ryan Macklin, 29, was on duty, in uniform and a marked cruiser when he allegedly pulled over a woman, around 1 a.m. Thursday, on University Boulevard in Langley Park.

Macklin has a bond review hearing Wednesday afternoon, in Prince George’s County District Court. He is expected to appear by closed-circuit video.

Charging documents released Tuesday say as Macklin conducted the traffic stop of the woman, he “attempted to touch her breast,” then “ordered her to drive behind a nearby store.”

While behind the store, Macklin allegedly grabbed her and forced her to perform a sex act, “then said he wanted to have sex with her.”

Soon, a person the woman had called previously, arrived at the scene.

“The Defendant returned to his marked Prince George’s County cruiser and left the scene,” according to the document, signed by Prince George’s County Sgt. David Chandler.

Witness interviews and video evidence supported the victim’s story, according to the charging document.

On Monday night, Prince George’s County police released a short surveillance video, purporting to show Macklin’s cruiser turning on his emergency lights to conduct the traffic stop.

Macklin, a six-year veteran of the force, is charged with first- and second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact.

In the Monday news conference announcing the arrest, Police Chief Hank Stawinski said investigators believe there may be more victims.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime Hank Stawinski Latest News Local News Maryland News neal augenstein Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police ryan macklin traffic stop university boulevard
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys

The 37-meter wooden vessel moored off southern Athens is an experimental reconstruction of the trireme, the sleek ancient Greek warship that ruled the Mediterranean for centuries. Every summer, visitors can get a whiff of life in the galleys 2,500 years ago by joining the crew. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500