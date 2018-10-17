Md. officer charged with raping woman after traffic stop due in court

Charging documents released say as the officer charged with rape conducted the traffic stop of the woman, he "attempted to touch her breast," then "ordered her to drive behind a nearby store."

WASHINGTON — The Prince George’s County police officer charged with raping a woman after a Maryland traffic stop is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

Officer 1st Class Ryan Macklin, 29, was on duty, in uniform and a marked cruiser when he allegedly pulled over a woman, around 1 a.m. Thursday, on University Boulevard in Langley Park.

Macklin has a bond review hearing Wednesday afternoon, in Prince George’s County District Court. He is expected to appear by closed-circuit video.

Charging documents released Tuesday say as Macklin conducted the traffic stop of the woman, he “attempted to touch her breast,” then “ordered her to drive behind a nearby store.”

While behind the store, Macklin allegedly grabbed her and forced her to perform a sex act, “then said he wanted to have sex with her.”

Soon, a person the woman had called previously, arrived at the scene.

“The Defendant returned to his marked Prince George’s County cruiser and left the scene,” according to the document, signed by Prince George’s County Sgt. David Chandler.

Witness interviews and video evidence supported the victim’s story, according to the charging document.

On Monday night, Prince George’s County police released a short surveillance video, purporting to show Macklin’s cruiser turning on his emergency lights to conduct the traffic stop.

Macklin, a six-year veteran of the force, is charged with first- and second-degree rape, perverted practice, second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact.

In the Monday news conference announcing the arrest, Police Chief Hank Stawinski said investigators believe there may be more victims.

