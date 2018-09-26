5 injured after cement truck overturns in Prince George’s Co. crash

At least five people were injured, including two children, after a cement truck overturned onto a car in a crash on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Two were taken by helicopter after the crash Wednesday afternoon. (NBC Washington)

At least five people were injured, including two children, after a cement truck overturned onto a car in a crash on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — At least five people were injured, including two children, after a cement truck overturned onto a car in a crash on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Two adults were extricated and taken by helicopter to nearby trauma centers. At least one had life-threatening injuries. A third adult and two children were treated at the scene.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS’ hazardous-materials team assisted with fuel and engine fluids on the highway.

The accident, which shut down southbound lanes Wednesday night, occurred near the highway’s intersection with Swan Creek Road East.

After lanes were closed for some time, they were reopened before 11 p.m.

The closure strained the nearby road network in Prince George’s County during the afternoon rush hour. Long traffic jams formed on Oxon Hill Road, Piscataway Road and portions of Livingston Road. Slower traffic was observed late into the evening on Route 301 and Route 5 from Camp Springs to Brandywine as well.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.