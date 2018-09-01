202
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. pedestrian crash

By Sarah Gibson September 3, 2018 2:43 pm 09/03/2018 02:43pm
Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected.

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian walking in a travel lane on southbound Branch Avenue early Monday morning was struck and killed by a car.

The victim — Jordan C. Baber, 26, of Upper Marlboro — was pronounced dead at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, where emergency vehicles took him after the crash, Maryland State Police said.

Barber was the passenger in a car stopped at a traffic light on southbound Branch Avenue. Baber got out of the car, and the driver resumed driving while Baber walked.

Baber was struck around 4:30 a.m. by a 1998 Toyota Corolla driven by Melanie R. Middleton, 30, of Waldorf. She remained on the scene of the crash until emergency services arrived and found Baber lying near the shoulder of the road.

Middleton was not injured, and state police found no evidence that she was using drugs or alcohol.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

