1 killed in Fairfax Co. pedestrian crash

WASHINGTON — McLean police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the Falls Church, Virginia area on Monday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was attempting to cross Arlington Boulevard near Graham Road outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a driver traveling westbound on Arlington Boulevard.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Officials do not currently anticipate any charges.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors for the driver in the incident. They have not yet determined if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian.

The woman’s name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

