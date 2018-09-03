202
Pedestrian killed in Howard Co. crash

By Abigail Constantino September 3, 2018 4:52 am 09/03/2018 04:52am
WASHINGTON — A man walking on the travel lanes on Washington Boulevard in Jessup, Maryland, was killed when he was struck by a car.

It happened Sunday just after 9 p.m. A car was traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard north of Hicks Road, when the driver struck the man on the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene. Police closed the southbound lane in the area, as they continued to investigate.

Topics:
Howard County, MD News jessup maryland killed Latest News Local News Maryland News pedestrian route 1 washington boulevard
500