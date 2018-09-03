Pedestrian killed in Howard Co. crash

A man walking on the travel lanes on Washington Boulevard in Jessup, Maryland, was killed when he was struck by a car.

WASHINGTON — A man walking on the travel lanes on Washington Boulevard in Jessup, Maryland, was killed when he was struck by a car.

It happened Sunday just after 9 p.m. A car was traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard north of Hicks Road, when the driver struck the man on the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene. Police closed the southbound lane in the area, as they continued to investigate.

Below is the area where it happened.

