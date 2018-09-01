202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Silver Spring man dies…

Silver Spring man dies in head-on crash on Md. 4 in Upper Marlboro

By Jack Moore September 12, 2018 11:02 am 09/12/2018 11:02am
28 Shares

WASHINGTON — A Silver Spring, Maryland, man is dead after an early-morning head-on crash Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County.

Donald Edward Keresztenyi, 64, was in a silver Ford Taurus driving southbound on Md. 4/Pennsylvania Avenue when he crossed the grass median and crashed head-on into a Chevy Cruze heading northbound.

Maryland State Police responded to the crash, which happened on Md. 4 just north of Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro, at about 5:30 a.m.

Keresztenyi died at the scene of the crash, state police said.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze, a 29-year-old man from Dunkirk, Maryland, was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

State police said they are still working to investigate the exact cause of the crash but that alcohol, drugs and speeding have been ruled out as potential causes.

Traffic in the area was snarled through the morning rush hour commute.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron and Mary DePompa contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
andrea cambron crash Local News Maryland News md. 4 pennsylvania avenue Prince George's County, MD News Transportation News upper marlboro
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500