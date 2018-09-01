Silver Spring man dies in head-on crash on Md. 4 in Upper Marlboro

Donald Edward Keresztenyi, 64, was in a silver Ford Taurus driving southbound on Md. 4/Pennsylvania Avenue when he crossed the grass median and crashed head-on into another car. State police said they are still working to investigate the exact cause of the crash but that alcohol, drugs and speeding have been ruled out as potential causes.

WASHINGTON — A Silver Spring, Maryland, man is dead after an early-morning head-on crash Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County.

Donald Edward Keresztenyi, 64, was in a silver Ford Taurus driving southbound on Md. 4/Pennsylvania Avenue when he crossed the grass median and crashed head-on into a Chevy Cruze heading northbound.

Maryland State Police responded to the crash, which happened on Md. 4 just north of Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro, at about 5:30 a.m.

Keresztenyi died at the scene of the crash, state police said.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze, a 29-year-old man from Dunkirk, Maryland, was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

State police said they are still working to investigate the exact cause of the crash but that alcohol, drugs and speeding have been ruled out as potential causes.

Traffic in the area was snarled through the morning rush hour commute.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron and Mary DePompa contributed to this report.

