Police investigating why Bowie officer opened fire at traffic stop

WASHINGTON — A Bowie police officer opened fire on a driver during a traffic stop Wednesday night, and Prince George’s County police are investigating why the officer discharged his weapon. The driver was not injured from the shooting.

Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Bowie police officer was conducting a traffic stop on a car on Elder Oaks Boulevard at Excalibur Road in Bowie, Maryland. The officer then opened fire, and the driver took off, police said. Investigators are working to find out why the officer shot at the driver.

Several hours later, the driver turned himself in to Bowie police and was uninjured. His vehicle, however, was hit by a bullet from the shooting.

The driver was interviewed; he was then released and has not been charged with any crimes, police said.

Police did not release any further information about the officer involved.

Prince George’s County police are investigating at the request of the Bowie Police Department.

