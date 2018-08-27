Md. Army captain indicted; accused of explicit chats with young girls online

An Army captain from Bowie has been indicted over accusations he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with young girls online.

WASHINGTON — An Army captain from Bowie, Maryland, will go before a judge Monday over accusations he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with young girls online.

Kevin Gorbsky, 32, has been indicted on five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gorbsky used multiple accounts to chat with girls between the ages of 12 and 17. Gorbsky identified himself as a 19-year-old, though he was between 28 and 31.

He is accused of sending and receiving explicit videos and pictures beginning in October 2015.

He is also accused of using his computer at work. The charges stem from contact with minors between September 2017 and January 2018.

One of the allegations involve email exchanges between Gorbsky and a girl who identified herself as 17 years old.

If convicted, Gorbsky could be facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for each of the five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and a fine of $250,000.

He’s also facing a maximum of 10 years for the transfer of obscene material to a minor.

