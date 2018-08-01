202
Man dead following Prince George’s Co. shooting

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP August 1, 2018 7:54 am 08/01/2018 07:54am
WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police are investigating a shooting in Forestville, Maryland, that left one man dead.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Putnam Lane around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man on the roadway had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to develop a motive and suspect in the shooting.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

Topics:
crime fatal shooting forestville Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
