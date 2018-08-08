202
Several rescued amid flooding in Prince George’s Co. building, parking lot

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP August 21, 2018
About 4 feet of water poured into the Capital Heights, Maryland, building, which houses a limousine company. Boats were used to rescue at least eight people from inside the building. Others were rescued from cars in the parking lot.

WASHINGTON — High water trapped several people in a Prince George’s County business Tuesday afternoon, requiring the county Fire Department to go into rescue mode.

“We have one at 408 Old Ritchie Road, where we have significant water into a building,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Doubleday.

There was about 4 feet of water in that building in Capital Heights, which houses a limousine company. Boats were used to rescue at least eight people from inside the building. Several other people were rescued from cars in the parking lot.

On Ritchie Marlboro Road, under the Capital Beltway, several cars got stuck in about 2 feet of water. Doubleday said four people were rescued from one car.

No injuries have been reported.

Flooding also forced several road closings, including Forestville Road, between Suitland Parkway and Rena Road, and Suitland Road, between Suitland Parkway and the Morningside Fire station.

If you see high water, remember to turn around, don’t drown.

“Don’t try to drive your vehicle through the water,” Doubleday said. “Your vehicle will float away and you will find yourself a victim.”

