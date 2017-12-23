201.5
Young girl fatally shot in Prince George’s County

By Jason Fuller December 23, 2017 8:55 am 12/23/2017 08:55am
WASHINGTON — A young girl is dead after being shot in a rural area of Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday night.

It happened on the 15500 block of Saint Phillips Road in Aquasco, Prince George’s County police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Manuel Rivera says the girl died from a gunshot wound to the upper body just before 10 p.m.

Investigators are trying to determine what events lead up to the girl’s death.

Below is a map of the area where shooting happened.

This story will be updated.

Topics:
Aquasco crime crime news fatal shooting jason fuller Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Young girl shot
