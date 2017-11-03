201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 4 in…

1 dead, 4 in custody after pursuit and Beltway crashes

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens November 3, 2017 4:22 pm 11/03/2017 04:22pm
Share

A police pursuit of armed robbery suspects led to a crash on the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop that has caused major delays after Route 1 in College Park Friday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and four people are in custody after a police pursuit and foot chase on the Beltway’s Inner Loop that has caused major delays after Route 1 in College Park Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County police received a call about a commercial robbery at a check-cashing business in the 11200 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring at about 12:35 p.m. Multiple armed suspects in masks fled the scene in a white van, said Montgomery County Police Department spokesman Capt. Paul Starks.

Officers located the suspects’ vehicle, pursued it through Montgomery County and into Prince George’s County, Starks said.

On the Beltway, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into one or two other vehicles before one of the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect on foot was struck by an unmarked police vehicle. That suspect later died from his injuries, Starks said.

Police took four other suspects into custody. They are facing armed robbery charges, Starks said.

In their vehicle, police recovered multiple fire arms, he said

The suspects may have been involved in previous robberies in the area, he added.

The crash and police response caused all Inner Loop lanes to stop after Route 1 in College Park. Police opened the two left lanes of the Inner Loop at Route 1, but major delays persist.

The Outer Loops lanes are open.

Stay with WTOP.com for updates on this developing story.

Below is a map with the location near the traffic delay:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
College Park crash Inner Loop lanes closed Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News traffic delay on Beltway
Recommended
Latest
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
Truck plows into cyclists in NY
Halloween 2017
Today in History: Nov. 3
Top 50 scary movies of all time
A White House Halloween
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Photos: Destructive hurricane season still marks Puerto Rico
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
10 best jobs for millennials
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
Phase II of The Wharf: How it will look
10 best-value hotels in America
2017 Marine Corps Marathon
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
Redskins moments at RFK
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
Outrageous vanity plates
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
2017 local deaths of note