1 dead, 4 in custody after pursuit and Beltway crashes

A police pursuit of armed robbery suspects led to a crash on the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop that has caused major delays after Route 1 in College Park Friday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and four people are in custody after a police pursuit and foot chase on the Beltway’s Inner Loop that has caused major delays after Route 1 in College Park Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County police received a call about a commercial robbery at a check-cashing business in the 11200 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring at about 12:35 p.m. Multiple armed suspects in masks fled the scene in a white van, said Montgomery County Police Department spokesman Capt. Paul Starks.

Officers located the suspects’ vehicle, pursued it through Montgomery County and into Prince George’s County, Starks said.

On the Beltway, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into one or two other vehicles before one of the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect on foot was struck by an unmarked police vehicle. That suspect later died from his injuries, Starks said.

Police took four other suspects into custody. They are facing armed robbery charges, Starks said.

In their vehicle, police recovered multiple fire arms, he said

The suspects may have been involved in previous robberies in the area, he added.

The crash and police response caused all Inner Loop lanes to stop after Route 1 in College Park. Police opened the two left lanes of the Inner Loop at Route 1, but major delays persist.

The Outer Loops lanes are open.

