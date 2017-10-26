Woman sexually assaulted in Bowie

WASHINGTON – Police are investigating a a sexual assault in Bowie, Maryland, and now say a man they initially thought to be a person of interest is not.

Prince George’s County police interviewed the man seen in a video they released Wednesday and said on Thursday that he was not involved.

The Bowie police said that at about 4:30 p.m. Monday a woman was jogging in the area of Jennings Mill Drive and Jennings Lane, south of Central Avenue, when a man appeared from a wooded area near the jogging trail and sexually assaulted the victim on a playground. She broke free from the man, who fled the area.

The police are looking for a black man in his 20s who was wearing a gray hooded shirt and black pants. The Prince George’s County police are handling the investigation, the Bowie police said. Police went door-to-door canvassing the neighborhood Wednesday evening.

They are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

