201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Prince George's County, MD News » Woman sexually assaulted in Bowie

Woman sexually assaulted in Bowie

By Rick Massimo October 26, 2017 9:50 am 10/26/2017 09:50am
Share

WASHINGTON – Police are investigating a a sexual assault in Bowie, Maryland, and now say a man they initially thought to be a person of interest is not.

Prince George’s County police interviewed the man seen in a video they released Wednesday and said on Thursday that he was not involved.

The Bowie police said that at about 4:30 p.m. Monday a woman was jogging in the area of Jennings Mill Drive and Jennings Lane, south of Central Avenue, when a man appeared from a wooded area near the jogging trail and sexually assaulted the victim on a playground. She broke free from the man, who fled the area.

The police are looking for a black man in his 20s who was wearing a gray hooded shirt and black pants. The Prince George’s County police are handling the investigation, the Bowie police said. Police went door-to-door canvassing the neighborhood Wednesday evening.

They are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
attempted sexual assault bowie Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ghost Roads IV: Abandoned local highways

For a fourth year in a row, WTOP unearths six more rundown, abandoned highways in Maryland and Virginia. Ramble down these crumbling ghost roads if you dare.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. voters need to know about transportation

What do the candidates for Virginia governor say about your commute? WTOP looks at the candidates' policy proposals, providing a reality check for voters as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest