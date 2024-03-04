Virginia voter guide: What to know about the Presidential primary election on Super Tuesday

Polls open in Virginia at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Virginians from both political parties are voting in the presidential primary on Super Tuesday as a likely rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump begins to take shape ahead of the 2024 election.

Democrats and Republicans have the opportunity to voice support for their party’s next potential presidential nominee — the leading candidates in the race are Biden and Trump.

Early in-person voting wrapped up March 2. For those who want to cast to cast their ballot on Super Tuesday, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you’re in line by then, you’ll be allowed to cast a ballot.

Here’s what you need to know.

This story will be updated with information about Virginia’s local office primaries in June. Check back for details.

When, where and how to vote

Voting in-person

Look up your polling place online.

The deadline to register or to update existing registration online has already passed. But Virginians who missed the deadline can opt to register on Election Day and cast a provisional ballot — which will need approval by the local electoral board.

Remember to bring along a valid form of identification to vote. See a list of acceptable forms of ID.

Voters who are 65 and older, or who have a disability, can vote curbside on Election Day from their vehicle.

Voting absentee

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot was on Feb. 23. You can drop off your ballot on Tuesday at any polling place. They can also be mailed.

Dropped-off ballots have to be in the hands of your local registrar by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Friday, March 8. You also need the witness statement on the envelope to be signed.

Virginians who are overseas can vote absentee too. See the Virginia Department of Elections website for further information.

Who’s on the ballot

On the Republican side, voters will see a swath of candidates alongside former President Donald Trump, though most of them have dropped out of the race for the nomination. Those on the ballot include:

Chris Christie — dropped out of race

Ryan L. Binkley – campaign suspended

Vivek Ramaswamy — dropped out of race

Donald J. Trump

Ron D. DeSantis — dropped out of race

Nikki R. Haley

Democrats voting on March 5 will see Biden on the ballot alongside author Marianne Williamson and Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Benson Phillips. Williamson stepped out of the race in early February but later un-suspended her presidential campaign. Williamson failed to gain much traction in earlier primaries — a problem Phillips has found as well.

