Super Tuesday Democratic Primary and Caucus Results (Live Updates)

Voters in more than a dozen states are heading to the polls on Super Tuesday to cast their votes. See live results for the Democratic contests.

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive election year coverage.

Voters in more than a dozen states are heading to the polls on Super Tuesday to cast their votes. See live results for the Democratic contests below.

Track the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries in Virginia here.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.