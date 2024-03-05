Live Radio
Super Tuesday Democratic Primary and Caucus Results (Live Updates)

WTOP Staff

March 5, 2024, 11:51 AM

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive election year coverage. 

Track the presidential candidates’ latest delegate count.

Voters in more than a dozen states are heading to the polls on Super Tuesday to cast their votes. See live results for the Democratic contests below.

Track the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries in Virginia here.

 

