Virginia Presidential Primary Election Results (Live Updates)

President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, romped through more than a dozen states on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president’s last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.

In Virginia, Trump took home 63.1% of the vote, while Haley trailed with 34.8%.

Biden brought in 88.7%. See full results for the Democratic and Republican contests below.

