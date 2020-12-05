FAQs: 2021 inauguration plans so far

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has been responsible for the planning of the inauguration since 1901.

Made up of a joint committee of House and Senate lawmakers, the JCCIC have been meeting since June, approving a budget of $1.5 million in July. They already established a theme for the ceremonies, titled, “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.”

The JCCIC oversees the construction of the inaugural platform on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the oath-taking ceremony and a luncheon for the president and vice president.

The president-elect will create a committee of their own to raise money for events away from the U.S. Capitol, such as the inaugural ball.