Arlington early voting satellite offices approved

The Arlington County Board approved a total of five satellite offices for early voting Thursday, adding two early voting sites in the Virginia county.

In a news release, the board said the move was due to “anticipation of unprecedented demand for early voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Nov. 3 election will take place in circumstances none of us has ever experienced before,” County Board Chair Libby Garvey said. “We are expecting a large turnout of voters during a pandemic that is still far from controlled. Important concerns have been raised about the Post Office’s ability to handle mail-in balloting. It is vital that the County do whatever we can to make voting easy and safe.”

Early voting starts Sept. 18 at 2200 Clarendon Blvd., Suite R140 (the former Wells Fargo space).

Other locations later in October.

More information on voting is available online.

The offices are at: