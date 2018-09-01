WATCH: Former presidents, senators, colleagues, family deliver moving tributes to Sen. John McCain

Colleagues, friends and family are sharing their memories of the John McCain in eulogies scheduled in Arizona, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis, Maryland. Watch and hear what they remembered about the Arizona senator.

WASHINGTON — Memorial services for Arizona Sen. John McCain began Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, and will conclude on Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, where he will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery.

Family, friends, colleagues and presidents have spoken about McCain’s legacy and shared their personal experience with the senator, who died on Aug. 25 after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 81 years old.

Watch videos of eulogies given in McCain’s honor below.

At the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, McCain’s daughter Meghan struggled to hold back tears and spoke about the passing of “American greatness.”

Former President Barack Obama drew a laugh from the crowd when he joked that McCain asking him to speak at his funeral was the senator’s way of getting the last laugh. “What a better way to get a last laugh than to make (former President George Bush) and I say nice things about him to a national audience.”

Former President George W. Bush said that McCain could frustrate him but he also made him better and that over the years their rivalry melted.

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman recalled a joke McCain liked to tell over and over again.

New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also spoke during the ceremony on Saturday.

A ceremony for McCain was held on Friday at the U.S. Capitol. Speakers included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence quoted the hymn that gave the title to McCain’s autobiography, “Faith of My Fathers”.

On behalf of a grateful nation, we will ever remember that John McCain served his country… and John McCain served his country honorably. pic.twitter.com/URfa6xNDXv — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 31, 2018

Also speaking on Friday, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said McCain was “a man of conviction and a man of state.”

John McCain was one of the bravest souls our country ever produced. He deserves to be remembered as he wished: A patriot who served his country well. A man of state. God bless John McCain. pic.twitter.com/LuA7gj3v0C — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 31, 2018

Joe Biden gave a tearful tribute at the memorial service in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona offered the benediction for McCain’s service in their home state.

Tommy Espinoza, a Democrat, recalled how the senator asked him to speak on his behalf at the Republican convention.

Arizona Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald Jr. remembered his unlikely friendship with McCain.

McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on Sunday. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gen. David Petraeus and McCain’s son Jack will give tributes during the private service and burial.

Here’s what you need to know about memorial events for McCain in the D.C. area.

