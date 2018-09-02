PHOTOS: John McCain memorials

U.S. Sen. John McCain is remembered for his service to the nation. McCain, 81, died after a battle with cancer. See photos.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, is remembered for his service to the nation. McCain, 81, died after a battle with cancer.

McCain had multi-city memorials in Arizona and D.C. before his burial on Sunday, Sept. 2, at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

See photos from the events.

Navy Body Bearers move the casket of the late Sen. John McCain from his processional hearse to the United States Naval Academy Chapel, Sept. 2, 2018. John Sidney McCain, III graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1958. He was a pilot in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1981. From 1967 to 1973 he was a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He received numerous awards, including the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, and Distinguished Flying Cross. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke. (Courtesy U.S. Naval Academy Public Affairs)

