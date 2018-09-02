PHOTOS: John McCain memorials

U.S. Sen. John McCain is remembered for his service to the nation. McCain, 81, died after a battle with cancer. See photos.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, is remembered for his service to the nation. McCain, 81, died after a battle with cancer.
McCain had multi-city memorials in Arizona and D.C. before his burial on Sunday, Sept. 2, at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.
See photos from the events.
