Player of the Week: Forest Park High’s Kellen Lewis

Kellen Lewis earned accolades for his play as a defensive back last season at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge,…

Kellen Lewis earned accolades for his play as a defensive back last season at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. He was a physical presence who occasionally played quarterback when the Bruins went with a jumbo package in short yardage situations.

This season, though, Lewis has moved to linebacker, as first-year coach Brandon Benson looks for ways to get the dynamic player more involved. Offensively, Lewis has moved to running back, where he established himself with one of the opening weekend’s top performances.

Lewis rushed 18 times for 345 yards and three touchdowns and caught two screen passes for 62 yards — taking both for touchdowns — as the Bruins began their season with a 54-47 season at Centreville on Thursday.

For his efforts, Lewis was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“Last year, we saw a little of what he could do with the ball in his hands,” Benson said. “This year, we wanted to get him the ball more, and the best way to make that happen was to have him at running back. He has shown flashes of strength and speed, and once he gets in the open field, he’s hard to tackle.

“We think we have running back by committee, we have a lot of talented guys. But he took control this week. After that performance, he separated himself — not just from the kids on our team, but from a lot of kids in the area,” Benson added.

Lewis has offers from Ferrum and Hampden-Sydney to play college football, though Benson thinks that list will expand if Lewis can have more games like the opener.

This week’s D.C. Touchdown Club Honor Roll:

DC

Ballou High School WR-DB Javon Poole caught four passes for 70 yards and one touchdown, rushed for a two-point conversion and, on defense, made seven tackles and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown as the Knights beat McKinley Tech, 24-13.

LOUDOUN

Rock Ridge kicker Elijah Mezzacappa made a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Phoenix to a 23-22 win over Warren County.

NORTHERN REGION

Westfield LB Wesley Flamer made 15 tackles with three tackles for loss, broke up one pass and returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown as the Bulldogs beat the Patriot Pioneers, 17-14.

PRIVATE

Potomac School WR-DB Akim Iscandari caught 33 and 40-yard touchdown passes and, on defense, made four tackles with one tackle for loss, broke up three passes and returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown as the Panthers beat St. John’s Catholic Prep, 28-12.

WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ATHLETICS

St. Mary’s Ryken QB Nick Reisinger completed 21 of 26 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights beat Severn, 42-28.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.