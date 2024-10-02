Player of the Week: Good Counsel’s DaMarion Fowlkes

Good Counsel senior DaMarion Fowlkes was a special teams superstar, helping Good Counsel beat Stone Bridge, 48-10 and earning the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. POTW: DaMarion Fowlkes

Good Counsel senior DaMarion Fowlkes returned Friday night’s opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. After the Falcons defense held strong, Fowlkes returned the ensuing punt 46 yards for another score. The University of Pittsburgh recruit later added an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown and caught three passes for 43 yards as Good Counsel beat Stone Bridge, 48-10.

For his efforts, Fowlkes was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

But while his big special teams made all the highlight reels, it was another play that the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Fowlkes made that lingered in the mind of Falcons Coach Andy Stefanelli.

“He had a fourth touchdown that was maybe his most amazing play but it got called back because of a holding penalty,” Stefanelli said. “He’s not a big kid, but he broke like five tackles and got in the end zone for what would have been a 12-yard touchdown run. The last five yards were really impressive — he wouldn’t go down and just carried guys into the end zone, which you don’t expect from a guy his size.”

Fowlkes, who also runs track at Good Counsel, usually relies on his electric speed to make plays. He also returned a punt for a touchdown in the season opener. Last week, he had 10 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown.

“He just has a knack for it and hits the hole so fast,” Stefanelli said. “He’s patient and sets guys up and then he hits the gap and he’s gone! He gets a seam and he’s out of the gate, you’re not going to catch him. Most pretty good punt returners get vertical quickly and that’s what he does.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

Meade senior Kamryn Henry, a running back forced to play quarterback this week due to a teammate’s injury, rushed 26 times for 269 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Crofton, 35-34.

DC

KIPP Legacy RB-DB Isaiah Parker rushed for a 44-yard touchdown, caught a 47-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown as the Bulldogs beat KIPP DC, 35-6.

FREDERICK

Linganore RB-DB Amir Short rushed for three touchdowns and intercepted two passes as the Lancers beat Oakdale, 28-12.

HOWARD

Atholton QB Tyler Bell completed 5 of 9 passes for 80 yards and rushed seven times for 119 yards and one touchdown as the Raiders beat Wilde Lake, 27-6.

LOUDOUN

John Champe WR Tyler Kann caught 8 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns as the Knights beat Heritage, 49-21.

MONTGOMERY

Sherwood WR-DB Khalil Wilson caught an 80-yard touchdown pass, rushed for a touchdown and on defense intercepted two passes as the Warriors beat Blake, 24-0.

NORTHERN REGION

Madison WR-RB Dominic Knicely caught five passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns and rushed six times for 48 yards as the Warhawks beat Chantilly, 43-13.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Douglass RB-MLB Glen Vinson III rushed 12 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns and on defense made 10 solo tackles and broke up a pass as the Eagles beat McKinley, 52-6.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Patriot QB Tyler Knutson completed 11 of 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns as the Pioneers beat Unity Reed, 56-7.

PRIVATE

Landon WR/FS Ubie Zaid caught six passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns, rushed four times for 44 yards and on defense returned an interception 50 yards, broke up another pass and made two tackles as the Bears beat O’Connell, 44-10.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Patuxent QB-DB Evan Blouir, a Navy recruit, rushed 28 times for 297 yards and three touchdowns and completed 9 of 20 passes for 133 yards and the game-winning 43-yard touchdown to Evan Jones as time expired, lifting the Panthers to a 26-20 win over Huntingtown. Blouir also intercepted a pass on defense.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.