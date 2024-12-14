Green wreaths on white headstones for as far as the eye can see at Arlington National Cemetery

Thousands of volunteers were at Arlington National Cemetery to help with this year's National Wreaths Across America Day.

Arlington National Cemetery welcomed thousands of volunteers to help with this year’s National Wreaths Across America Day — one of the most hallowed holiday traditions in the D.C. area.

“They’re here because they want to show these Gold Star families, our active duty military and especially their children about how important it is to recognize that we have the freedom to enjoy the upcoming holidays,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said about volunteers who showed up in freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old tradition began when Maine-based Worcester Wreaths had a few leftover wreaths and decided to place them at a few graves in the cemetery. The effort’s popularity exploded in 2005, after a Pentagon photographer’s picture of the wreaths went viral.

For many of the volunteers, it was the first time helping out.

“This is my maiden voyage. I’m pretty excited about this,” Mark MacNichol told WTOP.

Other volunteers said they have been coming for years.

“We both have served as civilians overseas in Afghanistan. So, you know, we have some kind of personal affiliation with some of those soldiers, and otherwise, that are buried here,” said Lance Feldman, of Alexandria, Virginia.

Many of the thousands of volunteers said they have loved ones that are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“These people sacrificed it all to be able to live in the greatest country in the world, and so I think just being able to be out here, even though it’s cold, it’s just a small sacrifice to honor those who gave it all for us,” said AJ Miller, whose great-grandfather is buried in the cemetery.

This is the second day of wreath-laying for Terry Flack. Her father was buried at Arlington in 2022. She participated in the family wreath-laying day last weekend.

“I was here on Sunday to lay one on his gravestone and I just love to be here with all the people to see how many people really care,” she said.

Flack’s friend, Joanne Sieve, said, “It’s a breathtaking event to participate in, just looking out there and seeing all those graves with all those wreaths on them.”

All volunteers were handed the wreaths at trucks near each section of the 600-plus acre cemetery and told to say the name of the service member as they place the wreath at the gravestone.

“We believe a person dies twice: the first time when the heart stops beating and the life leaves their body, but the final time is when their name is spoken for the last time,” said Worcester.

Flack said, “The last thing they told my mother at the grave site for my dad, was that, ‘Ma’am, do not worry. Your husband is in good hands. We will take care of him here.’ And this is the proof.”

