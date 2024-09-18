Player of the Week: Unity Reed’s Naamon Eller

Naamon Eller dominated on both sides of the ball to lead Unity Reed to its first win this season, 26-14 over Mount Vernon. For his efforts, Eller was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Naamon Eller makes sure to get in plenty of running during the week at Unity Reed High School football practice. The standout senior, who plays running back and linebacker, has no time to get tired on Friday nights.

In addition to shining on offense and defense, Eller is also the team’s long snapper on punts and placekicks and this past week, with the Lions’ starting kicker injured, he also kicked off. During a long night in which he starred on both sides of the ball, Eller showed he had plenty of endurance.

Eller rushed 29 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made 13 tackles with one tackle for loss and one sack as Unity Reed earned its first win this season, 26-14 over Mount Vernon.

For his efforts, Eller was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He’s an all-purpose player all day long,” Lions Coach Carroll Walker said. “He can play anywhere. He’s just a great athlete.”

It was the third consecutive game in which Eller rushed for at least 100 yards. A tight end last season, Walker said that Eller has excelled at reading holes while running the ball. He also has blossomed into a team leader.

As for which side of the ball Eller fits best, Walker can’t say.

“He’s giving his best and producing on offense and defense,” Walker said.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

South River WR-DB Jaden McDuffie caught 11 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense as the Seahawks beat Severna Park, 33-26.

DC

Friendship Collegiate WR-DB Dameon Simms caught a touchdown pass, had 75 yards in punt returns and on defense made six tackles and intercepted two passes as the Knights beat Coolidge, 12-0.

FREDERICK

Oakdale QB Alex Rodriguez completed 10 of 16 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Bears beat Allegany, 29-6.

HOWARD

Wilde Lake WR-DB Jaydin Gore caught five passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns and on defense intercepted two passes as the Wildecats beat Centennial, 70-0.

LOUDOUN

John Champe QB Dominic Plush completed 21 of 26 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights beat Loudoun Valley, 28-14.

MONTGOMERY

Bethesda-Chevy Chase RB-DB Gabe Eisler rushed 17 times for 127 yards and one touchdown and on defense made four tackles and broke up two passes as the Barons beat Churchill, 20-13.

NORTHERN REGION

South County QB Tyler Orth completed 22 of 29 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown and rushed nine times for 68 yards and two touchdowns as the Stallions rallied to beat West Springfield, 43-25.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Largo RB Tymond Foxx rushed 21 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions beat Central, 48-8.

PRIVATE

St. Stephen’s/St.Agnes RB-DB Loui Goin rushed for a touchdown and on defense made 10 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning one 85 yards for a touchdown, as the Saints beat Bishop Ireton, 20-10.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Huntingtown RB-DB Gabriel Copeland rushed 14 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense as the Hurricanes beat La Plata, 43-6.

WCAC

Gonzaga RB David Fred rushed 14 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat Loyola Blakefield, 41-7.

