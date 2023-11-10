Player of the Week: Dominion’s Keira Van Voorhis

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Keira Van Voorhis of Dominion High School in Sterling, Virginia.

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Keira Van Voorhis of Dominion High School in Sterling, Virginia.(Courtesy Jodi Van Voorhis) This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Keira Van Voorhis of Dominion High School in Sterling, Virginia.(Courtesy Jodi Van Voorhis) Each week, WTOP is picking one student athlete to be featured on air and online as our Player of the Week. This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Keira Van Voorhis of Dominion High School in Sterling, Virginia.

Currently a sophomore at Dominion, Van Voorhis picked up three varsity letters during her freshman year, competing in track, field hockey and lacrosse for the Titans.

Even though she’d never played field hockey and didn’t own a stick before tryouts, Van Voorhis not only made the team, she made Second Team All-District as a freshman. During her sophomore field hockey season, Van Voorhis scored a school-record 12 goals, and another school-record of five which came in a single game. She was voted team MVP by her coaches and made First Team All-District as a forward.

On the lacrosse field, Van Voorhis has also been a standout from the start of her high school career. She was the only freshman selected to the All-Region First Team and started in the midfield, leading the Titans with 122 draw control wins. Dominion made it all the way to the state championship game during her freshman season.

To top things off, Van Voorhis was awarded All-District track honors as a freshman in the 4×200-meter relay and the 300-meter. Her 300 time in winter track was top-10 in Dominion High School history.

Van Voorhis still makes time for academics as a three-sport athlete, boasting a 4.11 GPA while taking all honors and AP courses.

WTOP’s Player of the Week is sponsored by:

Are you the parent of an outstanding student athlete? Or do you know a student athlete who deserves recognition? Nominate your favorite high school student athlete from now until Nov. 30. Nominate here.