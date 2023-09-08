Player of the Week: Hayfield Secondary School’s Ethan Osburn

This week’s WTOP Player of the Week is Ethan Osburn of Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Osburn is a two-way player for the Hawks varsity football team, playing as a defensive lineman and tight end. During preseason scrimmages, Ethan has shown promise as a starter on the defense.

The junior has also excelled as a wrestler, placing first in the Virginia State Freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments to qualify for the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, this past summer.

During that tournament, representing Team Virginia’s 16U team at the 182 lbs. class, Osburn competed in both freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments. He took on the top wrestlers in the nation, and earned a 5-4 record. He is also a part of Hayfield’s wrestling team.

Osburn has also excelled as a student, earning a 3.7 GPA and taking honors classes. He is well-liked among his teachers, coaches and peers. In his free time, he enjoys lifting weights and cooking.

