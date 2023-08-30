Player of the Week: Friendship Collegiate’s Michael Brown

The Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week is Michael Brown, who led Friendship to a 19-6 victory over Dunbar in their season opener.

During the past two high school football seasons, Michael Brown made play after play for Dunbar High. Now a senior having transferred to Friendship Collegiate, Brown used the most of his opportunities to show his former teammates and coaches that he remains one of the area’s biggest gamebreakers.

A wide receiver and running back, Brown made big plays on both sides of the ball in this past Friday’s season opener, leading Friendship to a 19-6 victory over Dunbar. For his efforts, Brown was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He is very dynamic with the ball in his hands,” said Friendship Collegiate Coach Mike Hunter, whose team is the DC State Athletic Association Class AA defending champion. “He’s a playmaker in every phase of the game: He’s able to create turnovers on defense, is dangerous [as a returner] in the kicking game and is a threat with the ball on offense.”

Brown, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, has been a threat throughout his high school career, earning DCSAA all-state honors in each of the previous two seasons.

Suiting up for Friendship and facing his former team, Brown finished with four catches for 87 yards and one touchdown; and on defense, made six tackles and intercepted a pass. His 17-yard touchdown catch came on the first snap after play resumed following an hourlong weather delay in the third quarter.

Hunter said that Brown currently holds a handful of scholarship offers, including Boston College and Marshall University, but that he expects that number to grow considerably.

“If it doesn’t, a lot of schools are going to be missing out,” Hunter said. “He’s a dynamic guy that more schools should be taking a look at.”

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

LOUDOUN

Riverside QB Robert Evelyn completed 11 of 16 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards and another score as the Rams beat Broad Run, 30-29.

NORTHERN REGION

West Springfield RB Mark-Anthony Whyte rushed 11 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns as the Spartans beat Hayfield, 42-13.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Gainesville QB Colton Kilmer completed 18 of 30 passes for 271 yards and six touchdowns as the Cardinals beat Potomac (Va.), 56-20.

PRIVATE

Archbishop Spalding WR Aaron Igwebe caught five passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns as the Cavaliers beat Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 28-14.

WCAC

Bishop Ireton WR-DB Aaron Rocke returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass as the Cardinals beat Jackson-Reed, 38-0.

